CheckThisOut: Find a new hobby you’ll enjoy with these DIY kits

Unwind and try something new from the comfort of your own home

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

We may be a few months in since the new year but it’s never too late to start something new.

Have you been wanting to channel your energy into a new endeavor or simply take some time for yourself? If the answer is yes, then trying out a new hobby may just be for you!

Hobbies have several benefits. For one, it’s a great way to express ourselves and unwind from our busy schedules. Studies have also shown that hobbies reduce stress, boost mental health, and spark creative thinking. Personally, having a hobby enables me to relax and enjoy the process of creating something – may it be a painting, an accessory, or a crocheted toy.

Don’t worry though, exploring a new hobby does not have to be tiring or expensive at all. In this article, we’ve created a list of affordable do-it-yourself (DIY) hobby kits that you can try and enjoy in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Here’s a tip: You can look at the photos in the review section for creative inspiration and showcase your works afterward, too.

DIY miniature dollhouse kit

Have you ever dreamt of building and assembling your own room but don’t have the energy (or budget) to do that yet? You can turn this dream into a reality by assembling your own miniature room in the meantime! Each kit comes with an instruction manual and the materials you’ll need to assemble (and protect) your small-scale house – glue and dust cover included. You can even choose from a variety of room designs, too.

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

Paint by numbers kit

Channel your inner Picasso or Hokusai with these paint-by-number kits. Each package comes with a numbered linen canvas, paintbrush, non-toxic acrylic paints, and an instruction manual. Plus you can choose from a wide variety of scenes, characters, and people to paint as well. Although sold separately, you may buy a small easel to aid you while painting. You may even use this to display your masterpiece too.

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

Beads set

Do you love the idea of making accessories that you can wear or gift to your friend? Then this bead set is perfect for you. The kit contains two rolls of elastic string and different kinds of beads – from small differently-colored beads to large letter beads. You can then use these to create rings, keychains, bracelets, and necklaces that you can wear or give with pride!

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

24 colors polymer clay kit

If you had fun playing around with modeling clay as a kid, then you’ll love this lightweight polymer clay kit. It contains 24 colors of polymer clay, modeling tools, and accessories that you can use to make clay keychains, clips, pins, earrings, and the like. Be sure to have an oven at home though. Since you’re working with polymer clay, you’ll have to bake your creations at 120-130°C for 20 to 30 minutes to ensure that your creations will last long.

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

Crochet kit

Ah yes, crochet – the activity a lot of people got into during the pandemic. Don’t worry as it isn’t too late to start crocheting. This beginner-friendly crochet package contains different colors of yarn, a crochet hook, a tapestry needle, stitch markers, a tape measure, scissors, or buttons. You can use these to create coasters, ear savers, amigurumis (crocheted stuff toys), and more. While crochet does have a steep learning curve, it can be enjoyable once you get the hang of it. Just hang in there!

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

Punch needle pen activity kit

Imagine poking a pen into a canvas multiple times. That’s exactly what you’ll be doing with this punch needle set. Here you can choose to recreate beautiful landscapes and paintings but using yarn. The kit comes with a round frame with patterned fabric, colored yarn, scissors, tapestry needles, and a manual. Just make sure to buy a punch needle pen though as it’s not included in the kit, you wouldn’t be able to start your project without it.

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

Dog plushie needle felting kit

If you love poking items just like the previously mentioned activity, then you’ll probably enjoy needle felting, too. This time, you’ll be creating a dog plushie using wool and a felting needle instead of yarn and a pen. Just make sure to check out both the needles and your desired doggo design as these are sold separately. Plus you can check out extra wool, too!

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada

Herb starter kit

Thinking of growing your own herb garden at home? Then this herb starter kit – you can choose from basil, parsley, cilantro, kinchay, and green onion – will definitely cater to your taste. Inside, you’ll find a growing mix, paper pots, plant nutrients, seeds, labeling sticks, and a growing manual. Taking care of your own herbs definitely has a lot of benefits. Not only does it bring life to your home but you can also use these to add freshness and flavor to your dishes.

Get it on Shopee

Get it on Lazada



Not only can you use these hobbies as an outlet, but you can also start a small business with these as well. These hobbies are just some of the many activities you can try at home. Who knows? You might find a hobby that you’ll love and treasure for the rest of your life! – MJ Viernes/Rappler.com

MJ Viernes is a Rappler volunteer. She’s a Business Administration major from UP Diliman who likes K-pop, Ghibli films, and the colors pink and blue. She loves creating ceramics, crocheted pieces, and accessories during her free time.