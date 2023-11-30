PH sets Guinness World Record for Longest Travel Livestream powered by TNT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The livestream lasted for over 26 hours, featuring all kinds of travel and culinary destinations

Filipinos have one more reason to be proud as the Philippines has set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Travel Livestream lasting for over 26 hours and covering 75 kilometers from Bustos, Bulacan to Rizal Park in Manila.

The milestone is part of the Petmaloop Challenge spearheaded by mobile brand TNT, the value brand of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), which called on content creators to feature highlights of their hometowns that give them ‘saya’ or joy using the widely popular micro-vlogging app TikTok.

Here’s where it got more challenging: they could only use one TNT-powered smartphone, which they should pass from one user to another in relay race fashion.

Guinness World Record

A total of 33 content creators took on the huge task, which started in Davao City last Novemer 4 and made its way through other major cities and provinces in Mindanao, the Visayas, and Luzon.

But to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Travel Livestream, the content creators took the Petmaloop Challenge up a notch by livestreaming their journey from Bulacan to Manila without interruption.

“I can now confirm that with 26 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds, TNT has a new Guinness World Record Title! Congratulations!” declared Fumika Fujibuchi, the official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, during the awarding.

The Petmaloop Challenge not only exceeded the minimum required uninterrupted livestream hours but also fulfilled various criteria set by The Guinness World Records. This includes: focusing on real-time travel experiences, emphasizing the significance of sites and cultural locations; ensuring the livestream is accessible to the entire public throughout the entire attempt; and allowing the livestream to take place at multiple venues, provided there are no gaps or interruptions.

One of Philippine’s biggest mobile brands

“This world-class endeavor is embedded in TNT’s long-time mission of bringing pride to Filipinos everywhere. As the value brand of our wireless unit, TNT plays a crucial role in helping us achieve the broader digital inclusion goals of the PLDT Group, where we aim to democratize access to mobile technology and innovations, enabling many to enjoy its benefits,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and CEO of Smart and its parent company, PLDT Inc.

“We share this Guinness World Record with our kababayans, but most especially to our 32 million TNT subscribers who comprise the Philippines’ Biggest Mobile Brand. This is a milestone achievement by Filipinos for Filipinos,” said Alex O. Caeg, SVP and head of consumer Wireless Business – Individual at Smart.

“When you are enabled by the country’s best mobile network, there is just no limit to what you can achieve. We invite everyone to take on the Petmaloop Challenge and spread their ‘saya’ online by creating their own content powered by TNT,” said Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president and head of Prepaid and Content at Smart.

From tourist destinations to culinary delights

The Petmaloop Challenge unfolded in 19 provinces nationwide, including Davao City; Cagayan De Oro City; Pagadian City; Dipolog City; Dumaguete City; Bacolod City; Iloilo City; Caticlan; Mindoro; Batangas; San Fernando, Pampanga; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte; Aparri, Cagayan; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Dinadiawan, Aurora; Bongabon, Nueva Ecija; Bustos, Bulacan; and Manila.

The participants uploaded their content on the Petmaloop Challenge (@petmaloop) TikTok account, featuring famous landmarks and tourist spots, including the People’s Park in Davao; the Initao–Libertad Protected Landscape and Seascape in Misamis Oriental; the Museo ni Jose Rizal in Pagadian City; and the Museo ni Antonio and Jose Luna in Ilocos Norte.

They also took the viewers on a culinary adventure by featuring mouthwatering local dishes, such as the Chicken Inasal of Bacolod City; La Paz Batchoy of Iloilo; and Sisig of Pampanga.

Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network according to Ookla

Inasmuch as TNT’s Petmaloop Challenge is a showcase of Filipino creativity in rediscovering places and events that bring them ‘saya,’ it also demonstrates the superiority of TNT as it supports seamless streaming and uploading of content nationwide.

TNT is powered by Smart, the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart is the first and only Philippine wireless services provider to earn this prestigious and rare citation for three consecutive reporting periods by Ookla in Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE