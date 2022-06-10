PLDT Global, OneQode partner to support PH eSports community

ESPORTS. PLDT Global and OneQode have signed a memorandum of understanding that targets to deliver the best gaming experience for the eSports industry in the Philippines.

The partnership is set to improve Asia Pacific cross-regional gaming for Philippine esports players

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

PLDT Global Corporation (PLDT Global) and OneQode, a high-performance gaming infrastructure provider, have signed a memorandum of understanding that bids to strengthen the gaming experience of the eSports community in the country.

“We are thrilled for this partnership to come into fruition and further elevate the gaming experience for over 43 million active players in the Philippines,” said Albert Villa-Real, PLDT Global President and CEO.

Through its partnership with PLDT Global, OneQode will be able to establish its gaming network infrastructure in the country to boost its operating capability, as it continues to deliver unrivaled latency for gamers.

“The Philippines is in a very strategic location for OneQode, which ensures that gamers using PLDT in the Philippines get the best latency to APAC Central,” Ben Cooper, Co-founder and Chief Architect of OneQode, noted.

OneQode brought Asia-Pacific closer together through its global gaming infrastructure, building a unique server location to unlock cross-regional gameplay.

Through APAC Central, gamers from Asia and Oceania are able to connect, allowing them to find new rivals overseas, develop skills, and learn new strategies from opponents.

“By working with PLDT, we can put Filipino gamers on the world stage. This is an incredibly exciting time for the region,” said Matt Shearing, CEO of OneQode.

OneQode is a global Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company based in Australia, operating a latency-optimized international carrier network and a high-performance cloud platform.

Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT, highlighted that with esports participants and viewers continuing to surge in the Philippines, ePLDT VITRO is looking forward to supporting OneQode with the highest uptime standards to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

“Teaming up with OneQode to deliver unmatched gameplay interactivity and further drive gamer engagement in the region, including the Philippines, through our resilient data center facility and advanced digital solutions, is an exciting moment for us,” shared Jefferson Mendoza, PLDT Global Asia Pacific Regional Head.

For more information, visit https://pldtglobal.com/. – Rappler.com