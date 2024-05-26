Puregold’s ‘Nasa Atin ang Panalo’ music video brings together today’s OPM icons

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Pinoy pop milestone has been achieved with the release of Puregold’s “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” music video. After weeks of hints and teases on their social media, the OPM superstars in the massive drop show up in full force as SunKissed Lola, BINI, Flow G, and SB19 all strut their stuff bannering Puregold’s signature green and gold colors.

“These four artists are the powerhouse acts in Philippine music today. Collaborating with them is an excellent opportunity to reinforce Puregold’s brand message,” said Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club, Inc.

“Puregold proudly celebrates their achievements and is dedicated to continuously uplifting Filipino talent. And as we look forward to our 500th store milestone, it’s a privilege to have these artists produce a song that authentically represents our core values.”

The “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” music video celebrates Puregold and all the people who help it succeed. Throughout the video, the Pinoy pop stars dance alongside shoppers, salespeople, and even Puregold’s very own Aling Puring herself. In this way, the everyday heroes who keep Puregold running get to share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the country today.

The song perfectly captures the upbeat pop vibes that define Puregold’s panalo spirit. It also demonstrates the diverse range of talents involved, as rap stylings from both Flow G and SB19’s Pablo accompany the beautifully sung harmonies. As with all the great emcees, Flow G put pen to paper to write his very own verse for the song.

The lyrics speak to the virtues that have brought each artist to this high point in their careers. SunKissed Lola’s continued climb in the industry speaks to their dedication to turn dreams into reality. BINI’s maturation and coming-of-age reminds fans of the great value of transformation and evolution through time. Flow G’s determination in the face of constant obstacles shows his ability to move forward past any adversity. SB19’s rollercoaster of successes and challenges are a strong example of always rising up with resilience to face each new day. The qualities embodied by these four artists are the same ones that push Puregold onward to provide the best possible service day in and day out.

Excitingly, though, for Pinoy pop fans, there’s even more to come on the horizon. All four artists have already teased solo tracks that will soon drop with Puregold in the following weeks. Each new original song will dive further into the artists’ individual stories and expand on the themes and sounds of their lyrics from “Nasa Atin ang Panalo.”

Fans are encouraged to keep a close eye on Puregold’s social media accounts for further developments on the hottest musical crossover in the country.

PRESS RELEASE