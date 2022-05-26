Sari-sari store owners share how ‘Tindahan Ni Aling Puring’ has been a big help

Puregold's "Tindahan Ni Aling Puring" has always been there for the sari-sari store owners especially during the pandemic

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Puregold and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The heart and soul of Puregold’s business is a genuine desire to help small business entrepreneurs. After all, owners of SMEs make up most of the supermarket’s customers.

During the pandemic, when its customer base was having a difficult time, Puregold made sure these small business owners felt a sense of normalcy.

“Sinusuportahan talaga nila yung negosyo namin,” said Leonora, a member of Puregold’s Tindahan Ni Aling Puring program who owns a small store in her community.

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring is Puregold’s membership program for sari-sari store and other small business owners that gives them free delivery, business financing assistance and free insurance. The program members also get to accumulate cashback points and enjoy rewards from purchases. The program currently has over 600,000 members.

“Wala kami ngayon kung wala ang Puregold,” said Annie, another Tindahan Ni Aling Puring member.

She said that during the pandemic, an Aling Puring Account Representative would regularly visit her even when her store was closed during the quarantines and lockdowns.

“Sinasabi nila sa amin na basta handa na kami magbukas, i-message lang namin sila,” said Annie.

These Aling Puring Account Representatives would also receive Tindahan Ni Aling Puring membership applications from entrepreneurs who couldn’t leave the house because they were senior citizens and/or had co-morbidities. Puregold also processed online applications during the pandemic.

Puregold also sent out caravan stores nationwide so that Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members and customers could replenish their supplies of necessities. Most Puregold stores remained open to service their customers.

During the three-day Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention 2022, Puregold launched the Aling Puring app that offers e-negosyo opportunities such as bills payment, mobile load and cash-in for e-wallets.

NEGOSYO CONVENTION. Sari-sari store owners and Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members at the Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention 2022. Photo courtesy of Puregold

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members who have the Aling Puring app also get to enjoy best prices, panalo deals and direct servicing and coverage in the sari-sari store network of Puregold.

Jerry, a Tindahan Ni Aling Puring member with his own minimart, said what he appreciates most about Puregold’s membership program is that, aside from the discounts and super customer service, they get guidance on how to run their business and even start-up capital if they need it.

“Maganda yung pakiramdam na di ka iiwan, na alam mong may maasahan ka. Laging kumpleto stocks at laging may pa-sorpresa sa members gaya nga nitong app na ito,” he said. – Rappler.com



For more information, go to www.facebook.com/puregold.shopping

Download the Aling Puring App through the Google Playstore.