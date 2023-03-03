Kickstart your summer with the realme 10 Pro+ 5G, now available at Shopee and Lazada

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by realme and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

realme Philippines, the two-year champion according to Canalys and IDC 2021, 2022 sell-in shipment reports, is having its first-selling of the realme 10 Pro+ 5G on Shopee and Lazada at the upcoming 3.3 sale.

In case you missed it, the realme 10 Pro Series 5G was locally launched last February 14 with the realme 10 Pro 5G achieving back-to-back sell-outs during its online first-selling. This time around, the brand is bringing the realme 10 Pro+ 5G to Shopee & Lazada. Fans can score the 8GB + 128GB storage variant at P2000 off (P17,999) while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant at P2500 off (P22,499)! Both variants will have a freebie of 1+1 Year Warranty and a Globe SIM card with up to 65GB of free data. The realme 10 Pro+ 5G will also be available in two color options: Hyperspace Gold and Dark Matter.

Make the most of the summer season with the realme 10 Pro+ 5G

Now that summer is finally coming, it’s time to make the most out of it! To best maximize your summer, we’ve come up with a list of activities you can enjoy with your family, friends, or even by yourself all the while being accompanied by the realme 10 Pro+ 5G that is packed with flagship-level features that will surely spice up your vacation.

Summertime, travel time

Thinking of going on a road trip, a weekend getaway, or overseas travel? Well, with the realme 10 Pro+ 5G planning can be hassle-free! Boasting a 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display, it’s the perfect smartphone planner for your vacation. Its 6.7” curved display with 61° precision curvature, allows the glass to take over the front of the phone resulting in ultra-thin bezels that will help you create your travel itinerary with utter ease at the palm of your hand. Not to mention the smartphone has 0.65mm double-reinforced glass for extra durability!

Aside from its riveting display, the realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a 5000mAh Large Battery and 67W SUPERVOOC Charging capabilities that can charge up to 50% in 17 minutes, and 100% in just 45 minutes so that you’ll never have to worry about battery drainage whenever you’re on the go.

Enjoy the sun, enjoy the outdoors

Trying out new outdoor activities is an experience you can’t miss out on, especially when there’s gorgeous sunny weather yet at the same time we do understand the struggle of not being able to see your phone screen when it’s too bright outside. That’s why we recommend the realme 10 Pro+ 5G because it houses a 2412×1080 FHD+ Resolution, a 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut and a brightness that can peak up to 950 Nits. All these features allow for a no-compromise visual experience even under direct sunlight.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G also can also reduce blue light and minimize flicker with its TUV Rheinland Certifications: TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.

Capture your spectacular summer

Time to curate your IG feed with snaps of your family and friends under beautiful sunny skies with the realme 10 Pro+ 5G’s 108MP ProLight Camera. Making use of a Samsung HM6 Sensor alongside Nonapixel Plus Technology, this phone can also capture high-resolution shots even under low-light situations. Its enhanced software optimizations, with the introduction of the HyperShot Imaging Architecture, highly improve overall camera performance such as imaging speed, clarity, and night shot.

Channel your inner photographer and try out creative shots with other new camera features such as:

One Shot mode which allows users to get multiple photos with different perspectives generated in one shot Super Group Portrait for more intelligent face detection AI Video Tracking which can determine the main subject when taking videos.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G also has the latest Street Photography Mode 3.0. Make sure to stay tuned and follow realme’s official Facebook page for the latest updates and announcements from the brand. – Rappler.com