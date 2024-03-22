ICYMI: Anne Curtis shines at vivo V30 Series Grand Launch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The phenomenal Anne Curtis stole the show at the grand launch event of the vivo V30 Series, held at The Manila Hotel last March 20.

Anne, accompanied by her trusty vivo V30 Pro, made a grand entrance into the ballroom and captured the moment with a selfie alongside a delighted audience. Her enthusiasm for the phone was palpable as she shared her firsthand experience, praising its exceptional capabilities.

“The vivo V30 Series is truly exceptional,” Anne remarked. “The capabilities are unmatched, allowing me to capture every detail and emotion effortlessly.”

Before the event, Anne also took stunning snapshots with her “most favorite vivo phone to date,” the vivo V30 Pro, showcasing its impressive imaging capabilities.

Aside from Anne’s appearance, the event featured insights from industry experts representing ZEISS, vivo Headquarters, and Manila Bulletin, shedding light on the innovative features of the vivo V30 Series.

ZEISS, a global leader in optical technology with a legacy of 178 years, highlighted their collaboration with vivo in delivering top-notch mobile imaging technology since 2020. The launch marked the introduction of the first V Series smartphone co-engineered by ZEISS to the Philippine market.

Marisa Weis of ZEISS shared, “Philippines is such a vibrant emerging consumer market, and a market we firmly believe has great potential, especially in portrait photography. The goal of our joint development is nothing less than enabling users to create pro-level portraits.”

Meanwhile, Keshav Chugh from vivo Headquarters also presented the ZEISS Triple Main Camera and the ZEISS lens simulations of the vivo V30 Pro. His personal favorite was the ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh for a cinematic touch in portraits.

He also presented Aura Light 3.0, which is a powerful light-filling tool exclusive to vivo. “You go to nightclubs, restaurants, and bars which have very challenging lights. Any camera will struggle in these challenging scenarios, so we try to solve this problem with the third generation of the Aura Light Portrait,” he shared.

Lastly, Art Samaniego of Manila Bulletin shared his firsthand experience with the vivo V30 Pro, praising not only its camera capabilities but also its performance and design elements.

“I believe the V30 Pro stands out because of these additional features, like the processor it is using, the display, and the battery life. Also, you can really see the commitment of vivo to give you not only a superior product but also a work of art,” Art stated.

For those who missed the event, a video recap of the vivo V30 Series Grand Launch is available here.

The vivo V30 and V30 Pro are now available nationwide starting Php 24,999, both in vivo concept stores and online platforms such as vivo website, Shopee, and Lazada.

Looking ahead, vivo Philippines Brand Marketing Head Liu Lu hinted at the upcoming launch of vivo V30e in May, featuring ambassador Maine Mendoza. Follow vivo Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with happenings and events. – Rappler.com

