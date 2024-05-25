vivo unveils V30e, their best mid-range smartphone for photography lovers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Its main camera is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882, known for its accurate color reproduction

Global smartphone brand vivo announced the arrival of the highly anticipated vivo V30e, the final addition to its acclaimed mid-range V30 Series.

Priced at just P17,999, the vivo V30e is designed to deliver the best mobile photography experience without compromising on style and performance.

Here are the top reasons why vivo V30e is perfect for people who love taking photos.

Unmatched camera quality

The vivo V30e is equipped with a state-of-the-art camera system that sets new standards for mid-range smartphones in its price range. It boasts a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, which is renowned for its accurate color reproduction, ensuring that photos are vibrant and true-to-life with no color cast.

It also has a 32MP selfie camera that guarantees stunning, poster-like selfies with just one tap, and an 8MP wide-angle camera that supports a 120-degree field of view, capturing every detail even in group photos.

Revolutionary portraits with Aura Light 3.0

Experience the best portraits with the innovative Aura Light 3.0. This industry-leading light-filling tool ensures perfect portraits even in the darkest environments.

With smart adjustments for cool and warm tones, your photos will always have harmonious and vibrant colors, bringing both subjects and landscapes to life.

Extended battery life for endless photography

Never worry about running out of battery during a photo session. The vivo V30e features the largest battery capacity in the Ve Series with a massive 5500 mAh battery.

Also, you can enjoy up to 22 hours of video streaming, 15 hours of social media usage, nine hours of gaming, or 53 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Superior durability for adventurous photography

Capture memories without hesitation, thanks to the vivo V30e’s robust durability. It boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, which ensures it can survive accidental submersion in up to five feet of water for 30 minutes.

The vivo V30e offers seamless performance with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB. The 8 GB RAM with up to 8 GB extended RAM ensures smooth multitasking even with 27 apps running in the background. It also has a 120 Hz AMOLED 3D curved screen display that provides an immersive viewing experience – perfect for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

The vivo V30e is now available in two stunning colors: Cloud White and Coco Brown. You can purchase the vivo V30e at any vivo physical store nationwide, or online on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

Don’t miss out on the vivo V30e, the best mid-range smartphone designed for photography lovers and those seeking exceptional performance. Visit the vivo website to learn the full features of the vivo V30e. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE