‘Tambahay’ pasabog: RED Fiber starts 2023 with a 50% off promo for new subscribers

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by RED Fiber and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Well, well, well: The new year pasabog isn’t over yet with RED Fiber. For home internet users who are looking to switch to a speedy fiber internet connection – and who also have savings goals as part of their new year’s resolutions – RED Fiber has just the surprise treat for you as they start the year by redefining what reliability for home fiber users means.

New subscribers of RED Fiber plans 100 Mbps and above from the period of January 1 to June 30, 2023 will get 50% off on their upfront installation fee as well as their monthly service fee for the first three months. This means that new subscribers will then enjoy at least P3,800 in discounts! Why not use those savings to achieve more new year’s resolutions, mga ka-tambahay?

RED Fiber promises internet speeds starting at 100 Mbps for as low as P1,549 only with minimum speeds of 33% of your chosen plan, and up to 90% service reliability.

RED Fiber subscribers can also let go of their post-purchase worries, as the network provides human customer service specialists on board 24/7 to assist you with your concerns. They also guarantee an installation period of just 48 hours, and next-day onsite support for serviced areas.

Are you amped up already? To join in on the RED life, all you have to do is apply for a subscription on RED Fiber’s official website, send an email to customercare@redfiber.com, or ring up their hotline at (02) 8256-2888. With a convenient online application process and a reliable, high-speed internet service, being a tambahay has never been more exciting.

Happy new year and happy saving, RED Fiber subscribers! – Rappler.com

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-158412 Series of 2022