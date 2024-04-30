Banking, retail, food: Here are the most valuable Filipino brands in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Brand Finance reveals the top Filipino companies with the most value, stature, and overall growth

MANILA, Philippines – London-based brand valuation consultancy agency Brand Finance recently released its latest Brand Finance Philippines 2024 report, with companies from the banking, telecommunications, and retail sectors emerging as top contenders.

The company’s value, stature, strength, and overall growth are evaluated in this report, along with how that specific business compares to its national, international, and local rivals. Over 5,000 global brands in more than 40 sectors and industries are evaluated annually.

The most valuable brand was BDO Unibank, with a 14% increase in brand value. It surpassed the massive fast-food chain Jollibee and Globe Telecom, which bagged the second and third spots, respectively.

Banks dominated the list. Joining BDO in the top 10 are Bank of the Philippine Islands (5th), Metrobank (6th), and UnionBank (10th).

After bagging the top spot for two consecutive years, PLDT went down to the fourth spot in 2024 after posting a 25% decrease in brand value.

Puregold, the only retailer in the list, retained its hold on the 9th spot after gaining a 16% increase in brand value from 2023.

Interestingly, Mang Inasal did not make it to the top 10, but Brand Finance recognized it due to brand familiarity as a result of its expansion strategies. It jumped by eight places to the 15th spot, representing a 201% gain in brand value.

The top 10 most valuable brands, along with its estimated brand value and “strength rating” are listed below:

“The growth in value of the most valuable Philippine brands echoes the positive sentiments of their nation’s economic outlook,” Brand Finance said. – Rappler.com