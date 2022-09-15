Should you start using eye drops everyday?

Let’s break down why you need to include your eyes in your self-care routine

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Eye Mo and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Whether you’re a student or a working professional, this will undoubtedly ring true: you have been glued to your laptop and gadgets for the past year.

With school, work, leisure, and almost everything else now being done online, we have no choice but to spend most of our waking time with our gadgets.

But humans aren’t built for living life in front of a screen. These unprecedented circumstances have affected our health. Many people have experienced different forms of illnesses such as Zoom fatigue and online fatigue, among others.

Other conditions that have become more rampant nowadays are related to the eyes. These include eye strain, which is caused by too much time looking at the computer, and pink eye (conjunctivitis), which many people are more wary of since it may be a symptom of COVID-19.

With all of these in mind, you may have arrived at the same conclusion: it’s time to take care of your eyes. What better way to do this than to include your eyes in your daily self-care routine?

Add eye drops to your self-care routine

If you have a daily skincare routine, you know how important it is to set up a routine that works for your skin to minimize acne or other skin problems.

It’s the same for your eyes. Because washing is not enough, you need to find trustworthy products that can take care of your eyes. Here’s a suggestion: add eye drops to your self-care routine.

Consider using Eye Mo Daily Care

When it comes to eye drops, the leading choice is Eye-Mo, which has several variants that are aligned with our different daily needs.

If we’ve convinced you that you must add eye drops to your daily self-care routine, you can consider Eye-Mo Daily Care. This eye drop can help in cleansing the eyes after a long day of looking at various screens.

If you’re working in an office, this can also help as it washes away irritants and relieves minor eye irritation due to foreign particles – such as dust, smoke, or air pollutants – which may be encountered during commute. It can also be used to soothe the eyes from itchiness and strain after a long day of using contact lenses

Meanwhile, Hypromellose (Eye-Mo Moisturizing Formula) moisturizes and refreshes eyes that have become dry and tired after long hours of readings, using computers, or staying in air-conditioned rooms. Meanwhile, Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride (Eye-Mo Red Eyes Formula) relieves red eyes due to foreign particles or after swimming.

As your everyday life continues to be reliant on gadgets and computer screens, make taking care of your eyes a priority. Consider adding an eye drop to your self-care routine today!

Eye-Mo Daily Care, Hypromellose (Eye-Mo Moisturizing Formula), and Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride (Eye-Mo Red Eyes Formula) are available in all Mercury Drug, Watsons, South Star Drug, Rose Pharmacy and all leading drugstores nationwide. For more info, visit Eye Mo Philippines’ official website and follow the brand on Facebook.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC Reference Code: I121N090622ES

– Rappler.com