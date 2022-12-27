Smart opens SIM Registration portal for Smart and TNT subscribers

Registered SIMS will also get 3 GB of free data upon completion

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

In compliance with the SIM Registration Law, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has launched its online SIM Registration portal at smart.com.ph/simreg to facilitate an easy, safe, and rewarding SIM Registration experience for subscribers starting December 27.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can now register their SIM and get 3 GB FREE data upon completing these three easy steps:

Step 1. Visit the portal at smart.com.ph/simreg

Step 2. Input your information and upload your valid ID

Step 3. Wait for an SMS confirmation and get 3 GB of free Data

Smart’s SIM registration portal uses optical character recognition (OCR), the technology required by the law to efficiently gather and protect subscribers’ personal information throughout the process.

Smart is also making its SIM Registration portal even more accessible to subscribers through these alternative channels:

Smart Stores nationwide

Smart Hotlines (call *888 via Smart/TNT mobile, or 8888-1111 via landline)

Smart Facebook Messenger Chatbot

Smart GigaLife App (downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store)

Smart Postpaid subscribers

On the other hand, in compliance with the law, Smart is making SIM Registration more convenient for postpaid subscribers, who simply need to confirm the personal information and IDs they submitted for their postpaid plan application.

To do this confirmation, subscribers just need to text YES to 5858. They shall then receive a confirmation message from Smart upon successful SIM Registration.

Smart Bro subscribers

Meanwhile, to register the SIM inserted in their WiFi device, Smart Bro subscribers need to refer to smart.com.ph/viewbroadbandsms for instructions on viewing their required One-Time Password (OTP).

Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile network

By registering promptly, subscribers can continue enjoying the fastest speeds and widest coverage of Smart, the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

Smart bagged the prestigious award after dominating in two crucial Ookla Speedtest Awards categories, namely “Fastest Mobile Network” and “Best Mobile Coverage,” in Q1-Q2 2022.

Safeguarding subscribers

The launch of Smart’s SIM Registration portal is in line with the SIM Registration Act, which aims to curb the proliferation of text scams and other mobile phone-aided criminal activities.

Alongside their support for SIM registration, Smart and parent company PLDT’s long-standing consumer protection initiatives include blocking SIMs that send ‘smishing’ messages and Uniform Resource Locators (URL) or links that lead to illegal activities.

In 2021, PLDT and Smart invested nearly ₱3 billion in cybersecurity infrastructure to help safeguard the public against emerging cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and other online criminal activities.

For more information about SIM Registration, visit smart.com.ph/Pages/simreg-faqs for Smart subscribers, and tntph.com/sim-reg for TNT subscribers. – Rappler.com