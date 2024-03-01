Smart leads with PH’s best 5G Coverage and Availability, Opensignal results show

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) delivers the best 5G Coverage and 5G Availability in the Philippines, according to independent analytics firm Opensignal.

5G refers to the latest global wireless standard characterized by fast data speeds, ultra-low latency, greater reliability, improved capacity, and efficiency for users.

Based on Opensignal’s latest Mobile Network Experience Report* covering July to September 2023, Smart dominated in five categories, including 5G Availability, 5G Coverage, 5G Download Speed, 5G Upload Speed, and Overall Download Speed.

‘Unbeaten on 5G Availability’

“Smart remains unbeaten on 5G Availability – the operator has won every 5G Availability award outright since Opensignal’s first report on the Filipino 5G experience back in October 2021,” said Sam Fenwick, Opensignal Principal Analyst and author of the report.

“This recognition stems from our mission to provide Filipinos with the best mobile experience possible,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“As 5G gains more traction among Filipinos, our network is well-positioned to unlock all the game-changing benefits of 5G for our customers wherever and whenever they need it,” said Kristine A. Go, SVP for Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Many people usually turn to their fiber connection at home for high-bandwidth activities. With Smart 5G, our subscribers can take this superior experience on the go for seamless connectivity – it’s like they never left their home,” Go added.

Smart’s widest 5G Coverage and Availability enable customers to instantly post photos, reels, or stories of their memorable travel adventures across the country; easily upload and share their epic concert and festival moments even in jampacked outdoor venues; have the edge on their peers while playing their favorite mobile games with 5G’s low-latency; and even work on live-selling or livestream content on the go without interruption.

According to Opensignal, Smart is the first operator in the Philippines to win the new 5G Coverage Experience award, which measures the extent of mobile networks in the places people live, work, and travel.

“On the other hand, securing the 5G Availability award meant that Smart 5G users spent more time with an active 5G connection compared to subscribers of other networks,” said Eric S. Santiago, FVP for Network at PLDT and Smart.

Smart’s network performance is enabled by the PLDT Group’s integrated fixed and wireless networks. Smart’s mobile network, which covers 97% of the population, is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, which was at over 1.1 million kilometers as of end-September 2023.

Smart’s network initiatives are aligned with the PLDT Group’s endeavors to provide connectivity to all, and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) particularly on SDG No. 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. These also reinforce the Group’s support for the Government’s overall digitalization thrust. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report October 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1– September 28, 2023 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.