Smart drives increase in 5G data traffic powered by PH’s Best 5G Coverage Experience

As 5G is fast becoming the connectivity of choice among mobile subscribers in the country, leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc.’s wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) saw a sustained increase in average monthly 5G data traffic in 2023, bolstered by its award-winning 5G mobile network.

In 2023, average quarterly 5G data traffic almost doubled. It was up 95% compared to the previous year. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, Smart posted a 16% increase in average monthly data traffic on its 5G network, versus the previous period. Driving this growth were the availability of new, more affordable 5G devices and the continued push of Postpaid Unli5G Signature plans.

“As we strive to continue delivering the best mobile experience to our customers, we also ensure that our offers are value-packed and relevant, and that we are also able to make the latest handsets more accessible for our subscribers to make it easier for them to upgrade,” said Alex O. Caeg, head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

Supporting this continuous increase in data usage is Smart’s mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience, according to the latest report by independent analytics firm Opensignal. Smart’s mobile network covers 97% of the population and is part of the Philippines’ largest integrated network that includes PLDT’s 1.1 million-kilometer fiber infrastructure.

“Coverage is key to 5G adoption. Our latest citation from Opensignal is a testament to Smart’s commitment to expand the reach of our network across the Philippines. These efforts are also bearing fruit, as can be seen in the increase in our 5G data traffic, which has practically doubled,” Caeg added.

Smart’s initiatives to deliver enhanced mobile products and services are aligned with the PLDT Group’s endeavors to narrow the digital divide and provide connectivity to all, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) particularly on SDG No. 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. These also reinforce the group’s support for the government’s overall digitalization thrust. – Rappler.com

Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1– March 30, 2024 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

