Smart Prepaid PH Tourist eSIMs are now available in NAIA for worry-free travels

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tired of that complicated SIM card switch whenever you’re traveling? Sure, you only need to do it once in a while, but it’s still a huge hassle every time.

Here’s some good news for OFWs and tourists: Staying connected in the Philippines just got a whole lot easier with Smart Communications now offering their Prepaid Philippine Tourist eSIMs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Once you arrive in the Philippines, simply spot the Smart eSIM kiosks conveniently located at NAIA Terminal 1. Simply scan the QR code to purchase your eSIM and you now have a Philippine number for your convenience! Data promos are also available for your selection at the booth.

In case you didn’t know, an eSIM is a digital version of physical SIM cards embedded inside an eSIM-capable phone. With an eSIM, you can switch between two or more SIM profiles on your phone. It is QR-code activated, with Smart’s Prepaid eSIM also having an initial pre-load value of 5GB data, 30 Calls to Local Networks, and 100 Texts to Local Networks.

Got a few days before your flight and want to switch to an eSIM in the comfort of your home? No worries! Smart also has a digital delivery option where you can simply order your P99 Smart Prepaid at the Smart Online Store and have it instantly delivered via email. The QR code will also be available for viewing upon successful checkout on the site so you can activate your eSIM right away.

To register your eSIM with Smart, just log on to simreg.smart.com.ph.

Tourists seeking additional data for their adventures can effortlessly top up Smart’s Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data in Smart booths in international airports where they can pay using cash or card. Smart’s latest offer provides you with Unlimited 5G data and Non-Stop Data for non-5G areas for 7 days for only P299 (or ~$5-6) or 30 days for only P999 (~$17-18), depending on which data promo you get you get.

In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected should be as easy as packing your bags and hitting the road, and Smart eSIMs in NAIA are here to help arriving OFWs and tourists do just that. For only P99, travelers can focus on what really matters: the journey. – Rappler.com