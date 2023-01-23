Smart and Maya unveil ‘Power Savings’ exclusive to Smart Postpaid subscribers

Enjoy up to 7% per annum on Maya Savings with your Smart Postpaid account

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has partnered with all-in-one money app, Maya, to launch ‘Power Savings,’ an exclusive promo that enables postpaid subscribers to grow their savings faster.

Under the exclusive promo running from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28, Smart Postpaid subscribers with Plan 999 and up, and who have upgraded their Maya Savings account, can earn an interest rate of up to 7% per annum credited daily – from the base interest rate of 4.5% — one of the highest in the market.

This gives qualified postpaid subscribers a unique opportunity to grow their money faster and extra cash daily to help them achieve their financial goals.

Moreover, subscribers can enjoy FREE InstaPay transactions when they transfer funds from other banks to Maya and switch to Maya Savings.

To avail of Power Savings, eligible Smart Postpaid subscribers simply have to follow these steps:

First, join Maya and upgrade your account. First-time users can get up to PHP 60.00 Welcome Reward upon upgrade.

Open a Maya Savings account and go to “Missions” in the app, look for “Smart Postpaid Exclusive” mission and enter the unique Smart Postpaid code (to be sent by Smart via SMS).

Spend a minimum of PHP 999.00 using Maya on paying for your Smart Postpaid bill or any other bill, scanning to pay, paying with Maya card or shopping online. (Tip: Cash in at least PHP 1,500.00 via InstaPay and get a PHP 25.00 service fee cashback)

Enjoy the daily 7% saving interest rate (for up to PHP 100,000.00 end-of-day deposit balance)

All Maya Savings account holders may also avail of the FREE Maya Card, inside the app.

Download the Maya App now

Free to download and register, the Maya app packs a feature-rich e-wallet, an inclusive digital bank, and everything else you need to save, spend, grow, and manage your money—right from your smartphone.

The app is powered by its very own Maya Bank, a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-licensed and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC)-insured bank to ensure that the money remains safe and secure. With its 99.9% uptime rate, users can expect their transactions to be seamless and with less downtimes.

Maya was originally known as PayMaya, a leading e-wallet app in the Philippines. It recently rebranded to Maya as it evolved beyond payments with the launch of its own banking and crypto services. This makes Maya the Philippines’ first and only all-in-one money app as it brings together banking, crypto, and wallet features into a seamless customer experience.

Register your Smart SIM

Smart Postpaid’s exclusive partnership with Maya for subscribers is just one of the many ways the mobile services provider empowers customers with the best postpaid experience.

On top of award-winning services, Smart Postpaid subscribers can expect more exclusive rewards and benefits this 2023.

To keep enjoying Smart’s services and perks, postpaid subscribers are encouraged to complete their SIM Registration by confirming the personal information and IDs they submitted for their postpaid plan application. To do this confirmation, subscribers just need to text YES to 5858. They shall then receive a confirmation message from Smart upon successful SIM Registration and get FREE 3 GB data.

Know the best Smart Signature Plan for your lifestyle at www.smart.com.ph/postpaid.

To know more about this exclusive offer, visit https://www.maya.ph/smartpostpaidoffers. – Rappler.com