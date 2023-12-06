Enjoy rewards when you pay your Smart Postpaid bill early on the Smart App 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As a way of giving back to loyal subscribers, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rewarding its postpaid customers with 5% cashback in the form of GigaPoints every time they pay their monthly bill early on the Smart App (formerly GigaLife App).

To enjoy the reward, Smart Postpaid customers must simply settle their monthly bill before their due date using the Smart App. Eligible subscribers will be credited 5% cashback in the form of GigaPoints on the app, which they may use to redeem exclusive perks such as tickets to concerts and events or cash vouchers.

Just recently, for example, Smart Postpaid subscribers got the chance to use their GigaPoints to redeem tickets to the TWICE: 5th World Tour “Ready To Be” in October, and avail of exclusive premium items such as “The Fact BTS Photobook” in July. Other Smart Postpaid users were also able to convert their GigaPoints into Maya cash vouchers in previous offers.

Downloadable on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the Smart App enables customers to simply manage their account with just a few taps – from keeping track of their usage and checking out exclusive promos and rewards to linking their Maya account and other major credit or debit card for easy online payments within the app.

“We immensely value our loyal customers, which is why aside from providing them with the best mobile experience, we are always on the lookout for ways to reward them with exclusive perks and treats via the Smart App. We therefore encourage all our postpaid subscribers to enjoy these rewards by paying their bills early and in full on the Smart App,” said Shing Dimagiba, VP and Head of Postpaid Marketing at Smart.

Smart continues to go all out in providing the best mobile experience for its subscribers powered by the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network according to Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart is the first and only Filipino mobile operator to have earned this prestigious and rare citation in three consecutive Ookla reports— Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023. To learn more about the perfect Smart Postpaid plan for your lifestyle, visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature.# – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE