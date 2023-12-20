Sprout Solutions joins Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sprout Solutions, the largest homegrown B2B SaaS company and the most trusted HR tech company in the Philippines, received a warm welcome from the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) during a co-presented event last November 29.

Sprout Partners with the Indian Chamber

The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with Sprout, organized their general membership meeting called “Mastering Retention: Strategies to Become the Employer Everyone Wants,” at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

The event featured a panel discussion of experts which included Atty. Arlene de Castro, chief people & customer officer of Sprout Solutions; Thelma Meneses, former vice president and chief people officer of Coca Cola; Ericsson Del Castillo, general manager for HR ASEAN of Nissan Group; and Atty. Juan Alfonso “Alfie” Suarez, former SVP and group chief human resources officer, Aboitiz Group. The panel discussion was moderated by Nonong Noriega, human resources head of DITO Telecommunity, who explored the successes and failures in HR practices and what employers can learn from them.

After the panel discussion, Rex Daryanani, president of the Indian Chamber, invited Kislay Chandra, Sprout’s chief product officer and designated representative to the chamber, to the stage for the official induction of Sprout as a chamber member.

Before the program ended, Gian dela Rama, Sprout’s head of AI Labs, discussed the future of artificial intelligence and how it may be integrated into Sprout’s Ecosystem. Renzo Belardo, Sprout’s vice president of integrated marketing, closed the program by giving thanks to the chamber, expressing excitement for future partnerships with the chamber. – Rappler.com

