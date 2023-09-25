TechRap unRap: Is the new vivo v29 worth the hype?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Watch us unbox and give our first impressions for vivo's latest addition to their v series

Is the vivo v29 really a phone photographer’s dream?

The v29 has the clearest display in the history of the entire v series. It has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and utilizes a 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display.

The camera system features a 50 MP camera both in the front and back, along with a 2 MP monochrome and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens. The lenses are powerful on their own, but vivo takes it up a notch with their updated Aura Light 2.0.

The Aura Light 2.0 is flash reimagined. While conventional flashes would give harsher highlights and shadows, the Aura Light 2.0 is able to provide even lighting on the subjects and is supplemented by smart color temperature adjustments which makes photos more natural-looking.

In this video, we unbox vivo’s newest addition to their v-series, the vivo v29. – Rappler.com