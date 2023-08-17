[WATCH] TechRap x Rappler Fancam: Putting the Samsung S23 Ultra to the test at the TXT concert

How can you make the most out of this powerful device for real-world use?

Much has been said about Samsung’s flagship device, the S23 Ultra, because of its 200-megapixel wide camera sensor and a robust telephoto with 3-10x optical zoom. But how can you make the most out of this powerful device for real-world use?

Rappler’s Marga Deona reviews the S23 Ultra at K-pop boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s ACT: SWEET MIRAGE concert held at the Philippine Arena. Watch this video for the full review, actual footage, and step-by-step tips on how to shoot the best concert fancams.

See you at the concert pit! – Rappler.com