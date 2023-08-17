Gadgets
[WATCH] TechRap x Rappler Fancam: Putting the Samsung S23 Ultra to the test at the TXT concert

Marga Deona
How can you make the most out of this powerful device for real-world use?

Much has been said about Samsung’s flagship device, the S23 Ultra, because of its 200-megapixel wide camera sensor and a robust telephoto with 3-10x optical zoom. But how can you make the most out of this powerful device for real-world use?

Rappler’s Marga Deona reviews the S23 Ultra at K-pop boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s ACT: SWEET MIRAGE concert held at the Philippine Arena. Watch this video for the full review, actual footage, and step-by-step tips on how to shoot the best concert fancams.

See you at the concert pit! – Rappler.com

Marga Deona

Marga leads digital and product management for Rappler’s multimedia expansion. Sometimes, she writes about the intersection of technology, culture, and business, as well as the occasional sports and music features.
