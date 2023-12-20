Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals tickets are now available at SM Tickets

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The countdown to the highly anticipated Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals has begun. 26 teams from across the Asia Pacific region will duke it out in front of a roaring crowd on January 13 and 14, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for the honor and glory of lifting the coveted Predator Shield. Teams will showcase their prowess and mastery of two highly acclaimed game titles: Dota 2 and VALORANT.

Watch the action live and see which teams will reign supreme and bring home the glory. A combined prize pool of $200,000 is also at stake for the two tournaments. The Dota 2 and VALORANT winners will each take home $65,000. Second-place winners will get $20,000, while third and fourth-place winners will receive $7,500.

“The Predator League is a premier esports tournament in APAC and is the home ground of up-and-coming esports talents. We are very excited as this is the Philippines’ first time hosting the event offline,” said Sue Ong Lim, general manager at Acer Philippines.

The two-day event will be filled with live-action gaming, meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors, and performances by top Filipino artists.

Hang out with Predator ambassadors Cong TV and the Team Payaman boys, burg, KuyaNic, Chibiby, Maggiekarp, amaratv, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, and Alodia Gosiengfiao. Acer ambassadors SB19 and Sarah Geronimo will lead the roster of talents on Day one, along with Urbandub, Al James, Ylona Garcia, UPeepz, and Felip. For Day two, KZ Tandingan, Sandwich, Franco, Spongecola, Manila Symphony Orchestra, Daloy Dance Company, Josh Cullen, and Pablo will add excitement to the esports action.

“The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals is unlike any esports tournament the community has seen. It will be a showcase of world-class gaming, music, entertainment, and community, much like a festival, with many exciting activities and awesome surprises that everyone will surely enjoy,” said Princess Laosantos, senior marketing manager at Acer Philippines.

Tickets are now available through SM Ticket booths or online at https://www.smtickets.com/tickets/AsiaPacificPredatorLeague.

For more information and updates about Predator League, visit www.facebookcom/PredatorGamingPhilippines or the official website www.predator-league.com. – Rappler.com

