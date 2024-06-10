TNT rolls out fast, easy, and convenient digital delivery for eSIMs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TNT subscribers can now order embedded SIM or eSIM via digital delivery.

This means TNT users may now simply order their TNT eSIM from the Smart Online Store and have their SIM via QR code conveniently delivered to their email instantly.

Upon receiving their TNT eSIMs, users only need to scan the unique QR code and register to activate it and start enjoying data, call, and text services paired with TNT’s affordable offers powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network.

The Smart Online Store is easily accessible on any mobile or web browser, so users won’t have to download and log in to a separate app just to order their eSIM. It also accepts a wide range of cashless transactions such as Maya, GCash, SPay, DragonPay, and more.

‘Simulan ang Saya’ with TNT eSIM

“We are making it easier for our TNT KaTropas to switch to eSIM, which is designed to perfectly complement our affordable offers. Now that it’s available via digital delivery, our subscribers can instantly and seamlessly make the most out of eSIM technology, powered by Smart’s superior network,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, head of Prepaid at Smart.

“With eSIMs, users can switch networks without hassle and without the need to buy a physical SIM, making the process of managing mobile connectivity simpler and more efficient,” said Jerome Y. Almirante, VP and head of Innovations and Digital Services at Smart.

TNT offers its Prepaid eSIM for only P89, which includes up to 21 GB of free data, plus 10 minutes of All-Net Calls and 100 All-Net Texts, enabling users to quickly connect online and communicate with loved ones and friends from the get-go.

Users can also enjoy TNT’s offers such as the recently launched promo TNT TikTok Saya 50, which comes with Unli TikTok plus 3 GB open access data for apps and sites and Unli Texts to All Networks, valid for three days for only P50.

Compatible with the latest eSIM-capable handsets from Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung, among other device brands, the TNT eSIM offers a hassle-free experience for mobile users. As there is no physical SIM card, eSIM users will not have to worry about the lack of a SIM slot in their device or losing or damaging their physical SIM.

Moreover, the eSIM enables users to enjoy multiple lines even if they only have one physical SIM slot in their handset. With the eSIM, they may now conveniently switch between two or more accounts or SIM profiles on their phones.

TNT is powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal. To learn more about TNT offers, visit https://tntph.com/ and follow @tntph on Facebook, IG, X, and TikTok. – Rappler.com

