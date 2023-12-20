TNT launches prepaid eSIM

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The eSIM is available for only P89 bundled with a P300 TNT Load Card on the Smart Online Store

TNT, the Philippines’ biggest mobile brand, has announced the launch of its embedded SIM or eSIM, the digital version of the physical SIM to bring added value, flexibility, and convenience to Filipino mobile users.

Available for only P89 bundled with a P300 TNT Load Card on the Smart Online Store (https://store1.smart.com.ph/view/2681), the TNT eSIM conveniently comes in a QR code printed on a card, which customers simply have to scan to register and activate.

The TNT eSIM is also available at Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, SM Supermalls Customer Service desks, and Smart Flagship Stores on Lazada and Shopee. Soon, it will also be available in digital form and via more retail touchpoints nationwide.”

The TNT eSIM is also available at Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, SM Supermalls Customer Service desks, and Smart Flagship Stores on Lazada and Shopee. Soon, it will also be available in digital form and via more retail touchpoints nationwide.

Easy, worry-free, secure

Perfect for many Filipinos who are upgrading to a new eSIM-capable device this holiday season, the TNT eSIM enables users to enjoy its widest network coverage and it line-up of affordable data, call, and text services without having to insert a physical SIM card or take up an extra SIM slot.

Because it is digital, the TNT eSIM is fast to activate, worry-free to maintain, and secure from loss or damage compared to physical SIM cards.

“We’re glad to finally launch our TNT eSIM, which brings the benefits of eSIM technology to the fingertips of more Pinoys,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, FVP and Head of Prepaid and Content at Smart, the parent company of TNT.

“The TNT eSIM also enables us to welcome more subscribers in our growing ‘tropa,’ and provide them with their daily dose of ‘saya’ through our most budget-friendly promos powered no less than by the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network.”

Simply scan and connect

The TNT eSIM may be used in eSIM-capable devices, such as the latest flagship devices of Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung.

To activate the TNT eSIM, Apple and Android users simply have to open their phone’s camera and then scan the unique QR Code containing their TNT account. All subscribers are required to register their TNT eSIM at www.smart.com.ph/simreg .

The launch of the TNT eSIM follows the brand’s groundbreaking showcase of its network superiority last Nov. 18 to 19, when it helped Filipino content creators set the Guinness World Records for the Longest Travel Livestream for 26 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds under the TNT Petmaloop Challenge.

TNT is powered by Smart, which also recently made history as the first and only Philippine mobile operator to win the Best Mobile Network award from global analytics firm Ookla for three consecutive reporting periods in Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023.Know more about the new TNT eSIM at https://tntph.com/Pages/sim. – Rappler.com