Travel and Food
[Kitchen 143] French fusion cuisine at Somm’s Table

It's wine and dine time as 'Kitchen 143' visits Somm's Table!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma n’ Manila goes to Somm’s Table in Makati City’s Legazpi Village where she chats with chef Antoine Raphael Gries about the restaurant’s French fusion cuisine and highlights its unique dishes – over wine, of course.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, March 21, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

