Marcos takes a swipe at Quiboloy’s demands for surrender | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes a swipe at fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy for laying down conditions for his surrender.

Vice President Sara Duterte says she has ‘no comment’ on the continued Chinese harassment of Filipino vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The National Privacy Commission’s initial findings reveal the personal data of 597 Department of Science and Technology employees were exposed in the hacking of the agency’s sites.

The owner of the Takoyaki shop that went viral for its April Fools’ tattoo prank says the incident was a planned ‘marketing stunt.’

Mac Coronel also known as Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh was assaulted by a concert attendee in Bayambang, Pangasinan on Saturday, April 6. — Rappler.com