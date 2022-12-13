WATCH: Deaf six-year-old reacts to Super Prepper videos

Super Preppers is equipping kids with the knowledge on what to do during emergencies

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Good Neighbors International and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

From typhoons to earthquakes, we Filipinos are used to seeing all kinds of disasters happen in our own backyard. Most adults probably already know what to do and how to prepare ahead of time, but what about young children?

Here comes the Super Preppers!

Meet Betchay, Lani, Maya, and Mong – The Super Preppers Disaster Fight Squad! They’re here to teach children from all walks of life on what they need to do in case of an emergency.

The squad was formed by the Good Neighbors International Philippines, an international humanitarian development Non-Government Organization in consultation with UNICEF Philippines that aims to protect children’s rights and push for more inclusive disaster risk reduction programs in the country. And they are taking the Super Preppers and putting them into educational materials like videos and comic strips to teach them the basics of inclusive child-centered disaster risk reduction and management.

Part of their efforts too is to make this information accessible to all kinds of children, including persons with disabilities. In this video, we invited over Lorhen Joy Sumili and her son Prince Joben who are both deaf to watch some episodes of the Super Preppers video, and see what kinds of important safety tips they can learn.

Watch the Super Prepper videos here. – Rappler.com