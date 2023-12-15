What are people saying about GoTyme Bank’s human helpers?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The bank promises not to leave you hanging when you need help

We all have traumatic experiences from dealing with customer service reps. Each of us has our own stories about queueing for hours on end over the phone only for the call to be cut short and having to go through automated menus all over again.

And just how frustrating are some of these ordeals? I asked my teammates to weigh in.

Saab shares that sometimes queues are so long that she even has the phone hold music or marketing spiels memorized by the time her call gets picked up.

Meanwhile, Marj says the worst part is having your messages replied to by unhelpful bots.

“I was checking out my cart on an e-commerce site using my online debit card to pay for it. The payment failed but the money was deducted from my mobile wallet. It wasn’t a small amount so I panicked and tried all ways to reach out to the mobile wallet platform – Facebook, X, email, hotline, in-app chat support – but all I got were chatbots. Chatbots everywhere! It’s an endless loop of answering their bot-powered Q&As only to be served a spread of their FAQs each time – and none of it would answer my question. By the end of each frustrating session, the chatbot still had the audacity to ask if it was helpful. A big 👎,” she shared.

Or finding out there isn’t sufficient customer support to begin with, which is something that happened to me recently. After seeing my card charged with a subscription renewal I didn’t authorize, it took me long hours of sleuthing over the internet for answers as the company in question didn’t have customer support in the Philippines.

The solution? I found a customer support rep in Singapore who led me to more FAQs and chatbots until I eventually was led to another customer service representative who also spent hours figuring out what we could do to cancel my subscription.

It was a hot mess!

And how common these stories are is one of the reasons why digital bank GoTyme is investing heavily in its customer support services. One of the taglines they have been pushing this year is to “Say hello to helpful humans.”

First, it only takes less than five minutes to open an account with GoTyme Bank as there are over 900 bank ambassadors ready to help in the various GoTyme Bank kiosks across the country. No more waiting in line for hours to open an account! You also get a free Visa card on the spot, whereas traditional banks can take several business days to deliver a card to your address.

Concerned customers also get access to personal bankers, which means they get assigned an agent who will take care of their needs when they get in touch through GoTyme’s various communication channels.

In fact, GoTyme Bank has made a “123 Go Human Promise” to make it easier for customers.

This means that users will get:

One human to talk to for all channels, whichever channel you prefer! No chatbots and no call menus at all.

human to talk to for all channels, whichever channel you prefer! No chatbots and no call menus at all. Two minutes to answer in-app chat, two minutes to pick up the hotline, and two hours to respond via email or social media.

minutes to answer in-app chat, two minutes to pick up the hotline, and two hours to respond via email or social media. Three easy ways to reach them: chat through the GoTyme Bank app or social media channels, call, or send them an email.



What’s more is that if you lose your card, getting a replacement is fast and easy. First, you can lock your card through the GoTyme app and approach a kiosk to get one reprinted right away!

But don’t just take it from me. Take it from these happy customers who shared their experiences with GoTyme’s superb customer service reps:

