‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ now available exclusively on HBO and HBO Go

Filipino basketball fans can look forward to Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a new ten-episode HBO Original sports drama series from award-winning filmmaker Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice), which premiered same time as the U.S. on Monday, March 7 at 10 am on HBO and HBO GO with a same-day encore at 10 pm on HBO. The following episodes will debut at 9 am on subsequent Mondays.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties – a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

The ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger, Jon Young as Brad Holland, with Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr. and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

Adam McKay serves as Executive Producer and is also directing the pilot, and joining him from Hyperobject Industries is Executive Producer Kevin Messick. Max Borenstein serves as Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer, and Co-Creator. Jim Hecht is Executive Producer, Writer, and Co-Creator. Rodney Barnes serves as Executive Producer and Writer. Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens also serve as Executive Producers.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” written by Jeff Pearlman.

