Crispin Maslog’s ‘Remember People Power 1986’ book launch

The following is a press release from MYBooks.

Remember People Power 1986, by Crispin C. Maslog, takes the reader back 37 years ago when the Filipino people rose up in bloodless revolt against the corrupt regime of Ferdinand E. Marcos. The dictator had ruled and abused the Philippines for 14 years under Martial Law.

That regime was marked by crony capitalism, corruption, military abuses and torture of the young who dared to fight the dictatorship. The beginning of the end came when Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino came home from medical treatment in the U.S. despite advice by the Marcos administration to the contrary.

Ninoy had a prepared speech saying, “I seek no confrontation.” But he was shot at the airport. His assassination sparked a massive funeral procession and movement that led to the Philippine People Power Revolution a year later. The book is easy to read because it tells the story of that bloodless revolution in vignettes and photos. That peaceful revolution was covered by CNN and the world media live, as it happened.

The peaceful overthrow of the Dictator inspired other peaceful revolutions in neighboring countries in Asia and Europe described as people power movements.

For book inquiries, email cmaslog@hotmail.com. – Rappler.com