Comedian Jim Gaffigan performing live in Manila for one night only

PRESS RELEASE: A devout Catholic, Jim Gaffigan is so far the only comedian to have performed in front of the Pope

The following is a press release from Comedy Manila.

Stand-up comedy fans, get ready to laugh out loud as one of the biggest names in comedy, Jim Gaffigan, brings his unique brand of humor to the Philippines for one night only! Gaffigan, known for his observations on fatherhood, food, and everyday life, will be performing live at the Music Museum in Greenhills on March 31, 2023.

Gaffigan has been entertaining audiences for over two decades with his clever and relatable comedy style. He has released several comedy albums, including Mr. Universe, which earned a Grammy nomination, and has been featured in numerous television shows and films. His latest special, Comedy Monster, premiered on Netflix in 2021, and received widespread critical acclaim.

A devout Catholic, Gaffigan is so far the only comedian to have performed in front of the Pope, with the comic making Pope Francis and over a million attendees laugh out loud during the 2015 Festival of Families in Philadelphia. Dubbed the “King of Clean,” Gaffigan is known for performing his entire comedy set without any profanity.

“We are thrilled to bring Jim Gaffigan to the Philippines for one night only,” said Aldo Cuervo, a spokesperson for the event. “His brand of humor is timeless and appeals to people of all ages and backgrounds. It promises to be a night of non-stop laughter and fun, and we can’t wait to share it with his fans in Manila.”

The show will take place on March 31, 2023, at Music Museum in Greenhills, and tickets are available for purchase now. This is Gaffigan’s first time performing in Metro Manila.

Tickets go on sale on March 1, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.comedymanila.ph. – Rappler.com