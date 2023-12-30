Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
year-end stories

World news recap: 10 good things that happened in 2023

Rappler.com
World news recap: 10 good things that happened in 2023
2023 wasn't all that bad

There’s been a lot of doom and gloom in the news this year, as in most other years, and it’s all too easy to say “good riddance” as we head into a new one. But there’s been some arguably good developments, too, that may offer humanity some hope.

In this video, Rappler president Natashya Gutierrez walks us through 10 hopeful stories from the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic officially ended, world leaders agreed to transition away from fossil fuels and boost renewable energy sources, a baby Sumatran rhinoceros was born, and people are going to the movies again – just some of the positive things to remember 2023 by. – Rappler.com

Download the Rappler App!

environmental issues

pandemic

Pop culture

women empowerment

world population