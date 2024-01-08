CSC calls for nominations to the 2024 Search for Outstanding Government Workers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Deadline for submission of nominations to the CSC's 2024 Search for Outstanding Government Workers is on March 31

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is currently accepting nominations for the 2024 Search for Outstanding Government Workers through its Regional Offices, with the online submission deadline set for March 31, 2024.

As part of the government’s rewards and incentives mechanism under the Honor Awards Program (HAP), the annual search aims to recognize civil servants who have shown utmost dedication and commitment to their work, as well as to inspire other state employees toward deeper involvement in public service.

All government workers in the career and non-career service including appointive barangay officials may be nominated. Employees who are under Job Order or Contract of Service are excluded from the coverage of the program.

Civil servants with exceptional achievements of national impact may be nominated for the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award, while those whose contributions resulted in innovations, digital transformation, or other positive changes within their region, agency, or department are eligible for the CSC Pagasa Award.

Meanwhile, public servants who consistently displayed exemplary and ethical behavior in the face of risk or temptation inherent in their work may be nominated to the Outstanding Public Officials and Employees (Dangal ng Bayan) category.

Posthumous nomination may also be accepted for public servants who died in the line of duty or in the pursuit of their official duties and responsibilities. The nomination must be made within 12 months from the time of death.

Awardees will be entitled to rewards and incentives, including cash prizes, automatic promotion or salary increase equivalent to the next higher position, one-time executive check-up, and scholarship opportunities with any of CSC’s partner educational institutions, among others.

The complete guidelines and nomination forms are available and may be downloaded from the CSC website.

The Search for Outstanding Government Workers is mandated in the 1987 Philippine Constitution, and implemented pursuant to Executive Order No. 292 or the Administrative Code of 1987; Executive Order No. 501, series of 1992, as amended by Executive Order No. 77, series of 1993; and Republic Act No. 6713. As provided under Section 35, Chapter 5, Book V of the Administrative Code of 1987, the CSC shall act as the HAP Secretariat and shall conduct the annual search for public exemplars.

For questions and clarifications, contact the Honor Awards Program Secretariat through email at hapsecretariat@csc.gov.ph; or email the CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan at email@contactcenterngbayan.gov.ph or text 0908-88-16565. – Rappler.com