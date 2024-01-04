RESULTS: August 2023 civil service examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Civil Service Commission announces the topnotchers and the regional performance in the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced the topnotchers in the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) conducted nationwide on August 20, 2023.

Patricia D. Victa from the National Capital Region (NCR) topped the Professional level with a rating of 93.60, while Leonard Brian E. Nicolas, also from NCR, topped the Sub-Professional level with a rating of 90.83.

Completing the list of topnotchers in the Professional level are:

Mark Angelo R. Montero, Bicol Region, 92.59

John Paulo M. Silvestre, NCR, 92.50

Marc Zeus F. Flauta, Southern Tagalog, 92.28

Thea A. Malificiar, NCR, 92.26

Kristine Kaith M. Retoma, Cagayan Valley, 92.23

Geri Taguian, Southern Tagalog, 92.05

Louise Giselle C. Buguina, Cagayan Valley, 92.03

Edsyl John A. Khu, Eastern Visayas, 92.01

Russel B. Dumpay, Southern Tagalog, 92.00

Meanwhile, the rest of the top passers in the Subprofessional level are:

Dave C. Marinas, Cagayan Valley, 90.26

Joanna Patricia P. Mangalino, Southern Tagalog, 90.20

Camille Kristy P. Barrameda, Central Visayas, 90.06

Xexer N. Llaneta Jr., NCR, 90.00

Daniel Oliver O. Tondo, Bicol Region, 89.98

Angelo Gabriel Neva, Southern Tagalog, 89.93

Angelo I. dela Cruz, NCR, 89.86

Gino J. Plantig, Southern Tagalog, 89.63

Sacha Mae DC. Abundo, Bicol Region, 89.60

The list of passers in the August 20, 2023 CSE-PPT may be accessed through the widget found on the left side of the CSC website. Alternatively, examinees may go directly to the CSC Examination Portal to view the results.

Here is the list of regional performances in order of passing rate:

NCR: 26.03% or 12,548 passers out of 48,203 examinees

Region III (Central Luzon): 22.50% or 5,452 passers out of 24,231 examinees

Cordillera Administrative Region: 21.28% or 3,029 passers out of 14,235 examinees

Region IV (Southern Tagalog): 21.17% or 8,337 passers out of 39,377 examinees

Region VII (Central Visayas): 20.15% or 3,887 passers out of 19,288 examinees

Region I (Ilocos Region): 20.06% or 4,435 passers out of 22,107 examinees

The CSC Examination, Recruitment, and Placement Office advised examinees to communicate with the CSC Regional Office concerned on the schedule, requirements, and procedure in claiming their certificate of eligibility.

The Career Service Professional Eligibility qualifies individuals for permanent appointment to both first level (clerical) and second level (technical) positions within the career service that do not involve practice of profession and are not covered by the bar, board, and other laws.

On the other hand, the Career Service Sub-Professional Eligibility shall be appropriate to first level positions only.

The CSC reminded the public that eligibility alone does not guarantee appointment in government service as education, experience, training, and other competency requirements of the positions must also be met. – Rappler.com