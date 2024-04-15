UST Tiger Radio awarded as Station of the Year by International Student Broadcasting Championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the University of Santo Tomas.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) recently welcomed founders of the International Student Broadcasting Championship (ISBC) in a significant visit that highlighted UST’s commitment to internationalization and academic excellence. The founders, including key figures from the global media and collegiate broadcasting sectors, arrived primarily to present the prestigious Station of the Year award to UST Tiger Radio, operated by the Tiger Media Network under the guidance of Assistant Professor Faye Martel-Abugan, M.A., of the Communications Bureau.

This visit coincided with the Metro Manila Student Broadcasting Networking Summit, organized by the MICE students of Mr. Earl Pantoja from the College of Commerce and Business Administration, further underscoring UST’s active role in fostering academic and professional exchanges in media studies.

During their stay, the ISBC team engaged with several of UST’s academic leaders. They shared a meal and insightful discussions with the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Letters, Dr. Melanie Turingan, Faculty Secretary Louie Ignacio, and faculty members of the Department of Communication and Media Studies led by Department Chair Asst. Prof. Jose Arsenio Salandanan, MSc, along with Ms. Michelle Desierto, head of Internationalization for Arts and Letters.

Additionally, the ISBC founders provided valuable feedback to students of the Television Production classes, reflecting UST’s dedication to practical and professional education. Their tour also included a visit to Hotel 1611, managed by students of the College of Tourism and Hospitality Management, where they were impressed by the professional level of operation, indicative of the high standards of UST’s academic programs.

This engagement not only enhanced the learning experiences of UST students by exposing them to international standards and practices but also positioned UST’s academic programs on the global stage, demonstrating the university’s pivotal role in shaping future media professionals.

The visit from ISBC founders is a testament to UST’s growing influence and reputation in the international academic community, emphasizing its role as a key player in global media education. Through such partnerships, UST continues to promote a culture of excellence and international cooperation, preparing its students not just for local but also for global professional landscapes. – Rappler.com