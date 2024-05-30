WATCH: Why embattled Filipino student publications continue to report

Student journalists across the country share their thoughts on why they continue to do their work despite the challenges they face

MANILA, Philippines – At a time when press freedom continues to be worrisome, how do student journalists assert their right to report?

Mainstream and alternative journalists continue to experience attacks through gender-based violence, unlawful arrests, online harassment, and red-tagging, among others.

Student journalists are no exception. Students and advocates alike have voiced the need to address school administration censorship by strengthening campus journalism laws and publication alliances.

This was especially relevant when TomasinoWeb, a student-run media organization, was pressured by university officials to take down a photo it had posted on social media. The incident had emphasized the need to defend campus press freedom.

Rappler asked student publications in and outside Metro Manila, “Despite the challenges, why do student journalists continue to report?”

Here’s what TomasinoWeb, Manila Collegian, The Bedan, The Adamson Chronicle, Forum Dimensions in West Visayas State University, and The Accounts in University of the Philippines Visayas have to say. – Rappler.com

This video is co-produced by Rappler’s MovePH interns: Adelainne Balbin, Ian Capoquian, Allaine Kate Leda, and Mika Soria.