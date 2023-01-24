DOST to hire 33 more science experts for S&T Fellows Program

PRESS RELEASE: The DOST is looking for experts in radio frequency and wireless communications systems, blockchain technology, data and food science, environmental science, computer engineering, among other fields of specialization

This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology.

For Filipino science experts who are MS and PhD graduates with extensive skills and experience, an opportunity abroad comes easily. This makes it a great challenge for the government to attract our science experts to stay and work in the Philippines.

To address this issue, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Science and Technology (S&T) Fellows Program continues to engage highly qualified and skilled Filipino researchers referred to as “S&T Fellows” to lead research and development (R&D) projects and programs in their respective fields of expertise.

Dr. Thomas Neil Pascual, a former Balik Scientist and now an S&T Fellow assigned at the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), is making strides in contributing to the establishment of the first Nuclear Medicine Center of PNRI. The Center hopes to help in providing affordable diagnosis and treatment for cancer.

“I’ve always believed in the brilliance of our Filipino scientists and it is only fitting that we create opportunities and encourage them to work in the country,” said DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

“By encouraging our researchers, scientists, and engineers to work in the government, we are not only building a stronger workforce but also cultivating a rich scientific community dedicated to nation-building,” he added.

The S&T Fellows Program aims to increase and strengthen the R&D human resource complement of the DOST.

The S&T Fellows are expected to participate in the conceptualization, policy and funding development, and monitoring and evaluation of various R&D programs and projects. These initiatives would then generate more outputs with nationwide social and economic impact such as partnerships, people services, publications, patents, products, and policies.

The program is at its second year of implementation offering competitive compensation and hopes to attract MS and PhD graduates.

The call for applications is now open for 33 S&T Fellows, with the following qualifications:

17 S&T Fellow I – at least 3 years of relevant R&D experience after MS graduation

11 S&T Fellow II – at least 5 years of relevant R&D experience after MS graduation

5 S&T Fellow III – PhD graduate with at least 10 years of relevant R&D experience

The DOST is looking for experts in the following fields of specialization: radio frequency and wireless communications systems, blockchain technology, data and food science, environmental science, computer engineering, nanotechnology, material science and engineering, virology, geochemistry, health technology assessment or economics, among others.

For more information on the specific scope of work and qualifications, kindly visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/JanuaryCallScopeofWork. You may also check out the call on our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DOST.STFellows. You may also contact the DOST-Office of the Undersecretary for Research and Development S&T Fellows Program at (02) 8837-2071 local 2180 or sntfellows@dost.gov.ph. – Rappler.com