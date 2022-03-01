Free webinars on teaching STEM in Southeast Asia to be held in March

PRESS RELEASE: The webinar series, featuring leading educators from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, aims to share best practices and tips for teaching STEM

The following is a press release from The HEAD Foundation.

Despite science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education being an integral part of developing future-ready students, it is currently still in its infancy in many Southeast Asian classrooms, including the Philippines. For students to thrive in this rapidly changing world, STEM education needs to be integrated into their learning experience.

In this three-part webinar series, educators will learn:

how to introduce bite-sized STEM lessons in their classrooms

how they can transform STEM pedagogy and leadership practices in their schools

how schools can establish and leverage networks within the community and with industries to strengthen STEM teaching practices

The series aims to share best practices and relevant, actionable strategies and tips for educators to adapt in their own contexts. All sessions, featuring leading educators from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, will be led by the moderator, Dr. Frederick Toralballa Talaue, associate professor at the Department of Science Education, De La Salle University.

The webinar series will take place over three Thursdays – from March 10 to 24, 2022 – at 3 pm (PHT) via Zoom.



Register here for Part 1: Applying STEM Pedagogies, which will be held on March 10.

Check out the other sessions here:

For more information and the full list of panelists, please visit the event page. – Rappler.com