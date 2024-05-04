DLSU releases DCAT 2024 results

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) released on Saturday, May 4, the results of the DLSU College Admission Test (DCAT) for academic year 2024-2025, The LaSallian reported.
Applicants can access their DCAT results through dlsu.info/dcatresults. To check out the final results, enter your application number and first and last name as seen in the screenshot below.
Congratulations to the new batch of Lasallians! – Rappler.com
