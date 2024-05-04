DLSU releases DCAT 2024 results

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The list of qualified applicants for academic year 2024-2025 is posted online. Congratulations to the passers!

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) released on Saturday, May 4, the results of the DLSU College Admission Test (DCAT) for academic year 2024-2025, The LaSallian reported.

JUST IN: The results of the DLSU College Admission Test for AY 2024-2025 are now accessible at https://t.co/3usivLLX1D. However, some applicants report encountering multiple errors when entering the website and inputting their credentials. pic.twitter.com/ZWofbXcJRj — The LaSallian (@TheLaSallian) May 4, 2024

Applicants can access their DCAT results through dlsu.info/dcatresults. To check out the final results, enter your application number and first and last name as seen in the screenshot below.

Congratulations to the new batch of Lasallians! – Rappler.com