education in the Philippines

DLSU releases DCAT 2024 results

Rappler.com

The list of qualified applicants for academic year 2024-2025 is posted online. Congratulations to the passers!

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) released on Saturday, May 4, the results of the DLSU College Admission Test (DCAT) for academic year 2024-2025, The LaSallian reported.

Applicants can access their DCAT results through dlsu.info/dcatresults. To check out the final results, enter your application number and first and last name as seen in the screenshot below.

Congratulations to the new batch of Lasallians! – Rappler.com

De La Salle University