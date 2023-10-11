DLSU announces ‘data security incident,’ website and online services down

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The university has sought the assistance of the National Privacy Commission

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University’s website, along with online student and faculty portals My.LaSalle and Animo.sys, remain inaccessible on Wednesday, October 11, a day after the university announced it had suffered a “data security incident” on October 10.

The university’s student publication The La Sallian reported its Information Technology Services Office (ITS) announced it was “experiencing an incident on our servers” leading to measures to “prevent further incidents” including the blocking of the aforementioned services, the website, and local applications that are not publicly accessible.

Another announcement shortly thereafter instructed DLSU employees to change their Google Workspace passwords, and to not power on their local computers “until the ITS provides newly-formatted computers for administrative offices.”

The university said it has sought assistance from the National Privacy Commission. – Rappler.com