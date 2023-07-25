RESULTS: July 2023 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 202 out of 443 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 202 out of 443 passed the Licensure Examination for Interior Designers given by the Board of Interior Design in NCR, Cebu, and Davao this July 2023.

The members of the Board of Interior Design who gave the licensure examination are Sonia Santiago Olivares, chairman; Maria Carlota D. Hilvano and Vincent Louie V. Tan, members.

The results were released in 12 working days after the last day of examination.

From September 4 to September 6, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers are the following:

Check out the full results here:

