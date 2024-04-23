TOPNOTCHERS: April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, April 23, that 1,185 out of 2,147 passed the April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.

See the full results of the April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination below.

– Rappler.com