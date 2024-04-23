Exam results
TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, April 23, that 1,185 out of 2,147 passed the April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the examination.

Chart, Plot, Measurements

See the full results of the April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination below.

RESULTS: April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination

licensure examinations in PH

Professional Regulation Commission