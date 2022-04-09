FLP launches 3 education programs for school year 2021-2022

PRESS RELEASE: The Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity launches the 'Esmel' Fellowships, Legal Scholarships, and the Dissertation Writing Awards.

This is a press release from the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity.

Retired chief justice Artemio V. Panganiban, chairman of the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity, announced the launching of three FLP “excellence” education programs: the Esmel Fellowships, Legal Scholarships, and the Dissertation Writing Awards.

Spearheading this school year’s grants are the new Esmel Fellowships which are open to five graduate students taking up, or intending to take up, Master in Business Administration (MBA) or Master of Science (or their equivalents) majoring in any of the Esmel courses (entrepreneurship, sustainability, management, economics, and business law).

Each merit-based Esmel Fellowship is awarded in partnership with the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation through the Metro Pacific Foundation. Every fellowship is worth P450,000 divided into P350,000 for tuition and P100,000 stipend for books and living allowance. If qualified, even those holding other scholarship grants may still apply for, and be awarded, these fellowships.

For this academic year, the search for Esmel scholars would be limited to the graduate students of the Asian Institute of Management, Ateneo de Manila, De La Salle University, University of the Philippines, and University of Santo Tomas.

Now on its 6th year, the FLP Legal Scholarship Program, in partnership with the Tan Yan Kee Foundation, is also merit-based and awards at least 20 of the best and the brightest law students in the country with P200,000 each divided into P100,000 for tuition, P20,000 for books, and P80,000 for monthly stipends.

It is open to all third and fourth year students of law schools that have obtained a passing rate above the overall percentage of passing in the last bar exam based on the statistical data from the Office of the Bar Confidant of the Supreme Court.

The FLP Dissertation Writing Contest, in partnership with the Ayala Corporation, aims to augment existing literature on the Foundation’s core philosophy of liberty and prosperity under the rule of law. The contest is open to third year and fourth year law students and those taking Master of Laws.

Selection of the Esmel fellows, law scholars and dissertation winners will be undertaken by separate and independent Boards of Judges for each of the programs.

Last school year, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo chaired the board of judges of the FLP Legal Scholarship Program while Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas-Bernabe chaired the board of judges of the FLP Dissertation Writing Contest.

For the same school year, FLP awarded scholarships to 21 law students. Ten of them were third year law students Allan Crisostomo (FEU), Cecilia Joahna Laza (St. Louis University), Anton Gabriel Leron (UP), Mary Therese Maurin (University of Cebu), Louis-Mari Opina (UST), Daverick Angelito Pacumio (UST), Ma. Paula Ramos (University of Cordilleras), Robert Jhon Salazar (FEU), Erielle Sibayan (University of Cordilleras), and Shalimar Hillary Taongan (DLSU – Manila).

The eleven fourth year law students were William Christian dela Cruz (Father Saturnino Urios University), Ricka Abigael Dumelod (UST), Florida Fomaneg (UP), Rowell Nico Macalino (ADMU), Joy Francine Mappang (University of Cordilleras), Geremae Mata (USC), Carlo Angelo Negado (USC), Laurence Obaob (USC), Jani Omamalin (USC), George Mariano Soriano (UP), and Mark Stephen Sy (ADMU).

The winners of the Dissertation Writing Contest for the same year were Lord Jay-em Cuntapay (ADMU), first prize of P320,000 cash; Eunice Baliong (USC), second prize of P220,000. Three third placers, each winning P120,000, were Christianne Noelle De Vera (DLSU), Trisha Aliya Dulanas (USC), and Catherine Joy Lim (ADMU). The winning dissertations can be accessed at www.libpros.com.

The FLP was founded in 2011 to perpetuate the core judicial philosophy of former chief justice Panganiban to safeguard liberty and nurture prosperity under the rule of law. Its Board of Trustees is composed of Panganiban (chairman), former education secretary Edilberto de Jesus, retired Supreme Court sustice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez, former BSP governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr., lawyer Joel Emerson Gregorio, professor Elenita C. Panganiban, Maria Elena P.S. Yaptangco, and lawyer Sean James Borja.

The ultimate FLP projects are the establishment of an immersive and interactive Museum for Liberty and Prosperity (for the liberty side) and the multibillion-peso Entrepreneurship Fund (on the prosperity side), a program being designed to help the poor help themselves through private entrepreneurship.

For the rules of the fellowship, scholarship and dissertation searches, please visit the FLP website, libpros.com – Rappler.com