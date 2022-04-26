Study in Japan: 2023 Japanese Government Scholarship now open for applications

PRESS RELEASE: The Japan Information and Culture Center of the Embassy of Japan is accepting applications for the following categories: research, undergraduate, specialized training college, and college of technology

The Japan Information and Culture Center of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the following categories of the 2023 Japanese Government (MEXT/Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program: research, undergraduate, specialized training college, and college of technology.



All Filipino citizens who meet the following qualifications are eligible to apply:

Research (research student, master’s or doctoral course)

Requirements College graduate, preferably with 16 years of formal education Clear and feasible research proposal Good academic standing

Age Under 35 years old

Years of study Two to five years

Fields of study Social sciences, humanities, and natural sciences Note: Applicants should apply for the field of study they majored in at university or its related field



Undergraduate

Requirements High school graduate Good academic standing

Age Under 25 years old

Years of study Five years

Fields of study Social sciences and natural sciences



Specialized Training College

Requirements High school graduate Good academic standing

Age Under 25 years old

Years of study Three years

Fields of study Technology, personal care and nutrition, education and welfare, business, fashion and home economics, culture and general education



College of Technology

Requirements High school graduate Good academic standing

Age Under 25 years old

Years of study 4 to 4.5 years

Fields of study Mechanical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, information communication and network engineering, materials engineering, architecture and civil engineering, maritime engineering



Application forms and detailed information on prerequisites may be viewed and downloaded from the embassy website.

The deadline for submission of applications is on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Only physical documents printed on A4 size paper and mailed through courier will be accepted.

For inquiries, please email us at: scholarship@ma.mofa.go.jp – Rappler.com

Disclaimer: The application process for the 2023 Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program is subject to change under unavoidable circumstances. Due to COVID-19 and other factors, it may not be possible to conduct the recruitment and selection according to the originally announced schedule.