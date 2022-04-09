Lawyers for Chel denounces harassment of Leni-Kiko supporters

PRESS RELEASE: Lawyers for Chel's hotline is open to receive reports of harassment and intimidation against Leni-Kiko supporters

This is a press release from Lawyers for Chel.

Lawyers for Chel strongly denounce the harassment and intimidation of volunteers and supporters of the Leni-Kiko campaign.

These acts constitute crimes and offenses punishable under the Revised Penal Code and the Omnibus Election Code. These malefactors may also be administratively and civilly liable.

Our hotline is open to receive reports regarding instances of harassment or intimidation:

09692986848

lawyersforchel@gmail.com

Lawyers for Chel on the Leni 2022 App

In the fact of these pernicious threats to a free and honest election, we encourage all Filipinos to continue to exercise and assert their constitutional right to free expression and assembly.

In the words of the Supreme Court: “There can be no free and honest elections if, in the efforts to maintain them, the freedom to speak, and the right to know are unduly curtailed.” – Rappler.com