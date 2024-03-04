Mindanao Book Fair 2024 set March 13-15

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MINDANAO BOOK FAIR 2023. Readers flock to the Mindanao Book Fair from March 17 to 19, 2023, at the Activity Center, Abreeza Mall, at JP Laurel Avenue, Bajada, in Davao City.

PRESS RELEASE: Mindanao Book Fair 2024 is set from March 13 to 15 at Arrupe Hall at Ateneo de Davao University

The following is a press release from Mindanao Book Fair.

Mindanao will get its fair share of new books, exciting publications, and well-loved titles in the much-anticipated Mindanao Book Fair set from March 13 to 15, 2024, at the Ateneo de Davao University’s Arrupe Hall.

Book enthusiasts, writers, and literature aficionados will gather for a three-day immersion into the world of books, ideas, and creativity at the Mindanao Book Fair which serves as a platform for promoting literacy and showcasing the rich literary legacy of Mindanao.

Here’s what to expect at the Mindanao Book Fair:

Book exhibitions

A diverse collection of literary works from local and national publishers and booksellers, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature will be featured.

Book fair attendees will have the opportunity to discover new releases, bestsellers, and hidden gems from exhibitors including the following:

ABC Educational Development Center Children’s Book, Inc.

Bayard Assumption Media Foundation, Inc.

Bookquick Marketing

C&E Adaptive Learning Solutions

Cengage Learning Asia Pte-Ltd

Cerebro Solutions Inc.

Edushop

Fastbooks Educational Supply Inc.

Forefront Book Co., Inc.

J&M Magazine Subscription International

Megatexts Phil., Inc.

Mind Mover Publishing House, Inc.

New Century Books & General Merchandise

OMF Literature, Inc.

Phoenix Educational Systems, Inc.

Phoenix Publishing House, Inc.

S & D Mind Tools

Serv Enterprises

The Inteligente Publishing, Inc.

St. Matthew’s Publishing Corporation

Vibal Group, Inc.

Wiseman’s Books Trading, Inc.

WS Pacific Publications, Inc/Learning is Fun.

Teaching and education workshops

Talks and seminars led by industry experts will be highlighted in sessions such as “Multisensory Techniques in Teaching Reading and Mathematics to Preschoolers” by St. Matthew’s Publishing Corporation.

Language and literacy for a world in transition talk

Drawing from his experience as an educator, Xavier School Nuvali assistant principal and literacy advocate Frederick Perez will explore the evolving landscape of language and literacy and share valuable insights and strategies to equip learners with language skills to navigate today’s world.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to the Mindanao Book Fair. This event is not just about books; it is a testament to our shared passion for literature and sense of community,” said Irene Lloren, president of Primetrade Asia, Inc.

The Mindanao Book Fair is mounted by Primetrade Asia, Inc. in partnership with the Davao Association of Catholic Schools — an association of 70 non-stock, non-profit private Catholic schools, colleges, and universities under the Dioceses of Davao, Digos, Tagum, and Mati or the DADITAMA ecclesiastical sub-region located in the six cities and five provinces of Davao.

For more information and updates, contact Primetrade Asia, Inc. at (632) 8400-9680 or (632) 8896-0682, 09477618201, or send an email at info@primetradeasia.com. —Rappler.com