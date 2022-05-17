NBDB opens applications for first Publication Grant

This is a press release from the National Book Development Board.

Finish what you have started. Turn your manuscript into a published book!

After sitting down to write all your creative ideas, it’s now time to bring out your work for the world to read and appreciate. We are here to help authors and publishers with our very first Publication Grant.

As publication alone can be costly, the grant provides financial subsidies for all steps involved in the publication of Filipino-authored books for the global audience. Amounting to a total of P1.6 million for successful grantees, the grant covers expenses for copy editing, layout, design, and printing of recently developed manuscripts and/or research works.

We’d like to see manuscripts tackling climate, diversity, poetry, anthologies, crime fiction, sci-fi, graphic novels, horror, romance, and non-fiction in Philippine languages and English.

Each grantee will receive a maximum of P200,000 per title.

Eligible applicants will be categorized into three groups:

Filipino authors who are able to complete manuscripts under the NBDTF program or similar government manuscript development grant programs Filipino authors who are able to complete manuscripts and with an existing agreement with a publisher but without funding for development and publication of the manuscript Local publishers who are able to publish titles but without funding for printing

Upon submission and initial screening, applicants are highly encouraged to participate in NBDB courses. These courses, including Book Design Course, Marketing Course, and Pitch Session, will be conducted this year, aligned with the Books Institute of the Philippines.

For further details about the grant, please read the Publication Grant 2022 Guidelines here. Applications are due on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Submit your application through this link: bit.ly/publicationgrant

For questions on this release, please contact our office at +63 977 633 8425 or email grants@nbdb.gov.ph. Follow us on Facebook (@nbdb.phil), Instagram (@nbdb_phil), and Twitter (@nbdb_phil). – Rappler.com