WATCH: Patricia Evangelista on the craft of storytelling

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Registered users and Rappler Communities app users can sign up here for the virtual interview and live chat with the 'Some People Need Killing' author

MANILA, Philippines – If you see this page, it means you are a Rappler registered user or Rappler Communities app user who will have access to Rappler’s virtual interview with Patricia Evangelista on April 2 at 4 pm.

There’s one last step we need you to take to ensure security and seamless viewer experience. Please fill out this short Google Form before April 2:

We will be crosschecking your emails with our database of registered users and allowing video access to your registered email. Through your registered email, we will send you reminders about the interview.

To more closely participate in the interview, you can download the Rappler Communities app and send questions and insights to Patricia and Rappler senior reporter Bea Cupin, who will be interviewing Patricia.

Just join the Justice and Human Rights channel at 4 pm on April 2 to be part of the Q and A,and live chat.

You can download the app here:

iOS https://rplr.co/communities-ios

Android https://rplr.co/communities-android

It’s also available on desktop.

See you on April 2!

– Rappler.com