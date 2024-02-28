PUP Radio Conference to mark 10th year, highlights media amid presence of AI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the PUP Radio Conference.

The Young Communicators’ Guild, the official radio and news arm of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines College of Communication, proudly announces the tenth-year milestone of its flagship event: the PUP Radio Conference. This year’s theme is R-BOT: Decoding Media’s Fate in the Age of A.I.

The conference is on March 8, 11 am, at the Tanghalang PUP, College of Communication building. With over 600 expected attendees from various senior high schools and universities across the country, this year’s conference aims to be a transformative exploration into the future of media amidst the presence of artificial intelligence.

Through the symposium, the organization intends to ascertain if these technological advancements could help solidify the radio sector in the industry, as renowned media personalities who will serve as speakers offer valuable insights on AI’s presence and its repercussions.

Gefriene Manabat, the project head of PUP Radio Conference 2024, said of the event, “As future radio practitioners and members of the PUP-COC’s official radio organization, it is only right and just that we use this event to give our participants an insightful learning experience about the future of the media in AI applications with the help of our guest speakers from the radio industry.”

Manabat said that this year’s symposium shall offer an array of entertaining and interactive activities both around the venue and throughout the event proper, enhancing the participants’ experience.

Interested attendees can register for PUP RCon 2024 through this link until March 6.

Meanwhile, the PUP Radio Festival, a sub-event of PUP RCon, is still open for entries until March 12. Categories for both High School and College Division this year are Radio News Production, Podcasting, and Radio Jingle Making. Participants can register through this link.

For inquiries on event registration, contact puprconreg2024@gmail.com via email or send a message on the event’s Facebook page for the latest news and announcements. – Rappler.com