RESULTS: December 2023 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 2,155 out of 3,878 passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination and 67 out of 235 passed the X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,155 out of 3,878 passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination and 67 out of 235 passed the X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this December 2023.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, chairman; Orestes P. Monzon, Bayani C. San Juan, Ma. Jesette B. Canales and Roland P. Conanan, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations. Starting February 6, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

Congratulations! – Rappler.com